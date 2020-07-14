Liverpool team news update: Klopp set to be without 3 players for Arsenal trip

Liverpool continue their march towards the 100-point mark when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match conference call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of James Milner.

The 34-year-old has played just 10 minutes of football during Liverpool’s last five Premier League games and sat out the 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend due to a niggling thigh problem.

Milner wasn’t involved in training with the rest of the first team squad at Melwood on Monday and Klopp doesn’t expect the versatile midfielder to be available for the trip to Arsenal tomorrow night.

However, the German coach is confident Milner will be fit and in contention for Liverpool’s final home match of the season when Chelsea head to Anfield next week.

Klopp also confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns to contend with following the frustrating draw with Burnley so he’ll have a similar squad to choose from for the trip to Arsenal tomorrow.

The Reds boss told Liverpoolfc.com:

“My last information is, from yesterday because today I didn’t speak anybody because we have training later,” “Millie is in contention, or is pretty safe for the Chelsea game; nobody told me yet he will be available for tomorrow – and he didn’t train yesterday, so that’s not a good sign then. “But it will be fine for Chelsea, I am pretty sure. Apart from that no new injuries on the list, so we should have the same squad like we had for the Burnley game.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is certain to miss the game tomorrow as he’s still nursing a knee injury that will rule him out of Liverpool’s final three games while Joel Matip also won’t play again this season due to a foot problem.

It means Klopp is set to be without three players for the trip to Arsenal on Wednesday night where Liverpool will look to climb up to 96 points with a win at the Emirates Stadium.