[Teams] Chelsea vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea can cement their top four status with a win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Boss Frank Lampard has made several changes from the side that lost at Sheffield United last weekend with Reece James dropping to the bench as Marcos Alonso is recalled at left-back. That sees Cesar Azpilicueta switch to right-back while Antonio Rudiger is recalled alongside Kurt Zouma in the middle of the back four with Andreas Christensen making way.

Jorginho keeps his place in the Chelsea midfield but Lampard has recalled Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic so Ross Barkley and Mason Mount drop to the bench. N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour are both missing due to injury.

Olivier Giroud is recalled up front with Tammy Abraham dropping out while Willian and Christian Pulisic keep their places in the Chelsea attack meaning we nailed our predicted line-up for the game.

Fikayo Tomori returns to the bench after recovering from injury while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro are also named among the Chelsea substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Subs: Christensen, Barkley, Abraham, Pedro, Caballero, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Tomori

Norwich

Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Hernandez, McLean, Rupp, Cantwell, Drmic

Subs: Vrancic, Emi, Stiepermann, Trybull, Pukki, McGovern, Idah, Thomas, Martin