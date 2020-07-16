[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Manchester United desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Tim Fosu-Mensah a rare start at left-back with Luke Shaw ruled out with a knock that he picked up against Southampton on Monday while Brandon Williams also misses out with a head injury. Harry Maguire continues to marshal the back four alongside Victor Lindelof while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back.

Mason Greenwood is passed fit to keep his place on the right wing despite suffering an ankle knock earlier this week. The youngster lines-up alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the Man Utd attack.

Solskjaer has made one change in midfield with Scott McTominay recalled in place of Nemanja Matic – who drops to the bench. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both keep their places so Fred and Juan Mata are named among the substitutes along with Odion Ighalo and Jesse Lingard.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts against his old club while Jordan Ayew joins him in attack to face Manchester United this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Meyer, Kouyate, Hennessey, Schlupp, Kelly, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, James, Romero, Ighalo, Matic