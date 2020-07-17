Key man returns as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Man City

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez will continue in goal with Bernd Leno still recovering from a knee injury and the Argentine will be looking to continue his fine recent form.

Defence: Arteta is expected to stick with a back three tomorrow and many fans are calling for Rob Holding to keep his place after an impressive display during the 2-1 win over Liverpool. However, I have a feeling Arteta will recall Shkodran Mustafi with Holding dropping out.

David Luiz should keep his place in the middle of the Arsenal defence while Kieran Tierney could start on the left of the back three after a solid outing against Liverpool. Sead Kolasinac doesn’t look comfortable in that role so I think Tierney will keep his place.

That means Kolasinac will have to settle for a place on the bench along with Sokratis but Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari remain out with long-term injuries.

Midfield: Cedric Soares started in the right wing-back role on Wednesday night but I think we’ll see Hector Bellerin recalled while Bukayo Saka should keep his place on the opposite flank if Tierney stays in the back three.

Lucas Torreira started for Arsenal against Liverpool but he’s still working his way back to full match fitness so I expect Dani Ceballos to be recalled after he was named among the substitutes in midweek.

Granit Xhaka should keep his place in the middle of the park but there will be no place for Matteo Guendouzi in the Gunners squad against Man City as he’s still being frozen out by Arteta,

Attack: We’re certain to see at least one change in the Arsenal attack as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be recalled after being rested on Wednesday but it will be interesting to see who drops out.

Reiss Nelson scored the winner last time out so he’ll be hoping to have done enough to keep his place but I think we’ll see Nicolas Pepe lining-up on the right-wing with Nelson having to make-do with a place on the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette’s fine form continued with another goal on Wednesday so he’ll continue to lead the line up front for Arsenal with Eddie Nketiah serving the final game of his three match suspension.

Mesut Ozil is back in contention after declaring himself fit following a back complaint. He wasn’t selected against Liverpool and I think the best he can hope for is a place on the bench against Man City. Gabriel Martinelli is out with a knee injury but Joe Willock should be among the subs.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: