[Teams] Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium tonight [7.45pm kick off].

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is without a number of players due to injury while Eddie Nketiah is suspended and Cedric Soares is cup-tied so his squad is being stretched. Emi Martinez continues in goal while David Luiz once again marshals the defence.

Arsenal’s top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recalled after being rested for the 2-1 win over Liverpool in midweek and he supports Alexandre Lacazette in attack. Granit Xhaka starts in midfield alongside the recalled Dani Ceballos. Ainsley Maitland-Niles gets a start with Bukayo Saka on the bench.

Pep Guardiola has also recalled a number of players after they were rested for the Premier League win over Bournemouth in midweek. Raheem Sterling returns in attack while Kevin de Bruyne comes back into the Man City midfield.

Aymeric Laporte is brought back into defence while Emerson starts in goal as Claudio Bravo – who usually plays in the FA Cup – has been ruled out with a muscle injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Macey, Holding, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Nelson, Smith, Saka

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden