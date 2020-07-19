[Teams] Man Utd vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for the FA Cup semi-final clash

Manchester United take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this evening [6pm kick-off].

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been boosted as Brandon Williams is fit to return after missing the win over Crystal Palace with a facial injury. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is the man to make way while Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka keep their places. It looks like Man Utd will deploy a back three as Eric Bailly comes in.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are all rested so Daniel James comes in to support Marcus Rashford in attack. Fred partners Nemanja Matic in midfield with Bruno Fernandes keeping his place. David De Gea also starts in goal with Sergio Romero among the subs.

Frank Lampard has left Christian Pulisic on the bench and it appears Chelsea will also play a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta lining-up alongside Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. Reece James and Marcos Alonso start in the wing-back roles with Mateo Kovacic alongside Jorginho in midfield.

Mason Mount and Willian support Olivier Giroud in the Chelsea attack so the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro must settle for places on the bench. Willy Caballero gets the nod over Kepa in goal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, James, Rashford

Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Andreas, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial

Chelsea

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Willian, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Tomori, Emerson