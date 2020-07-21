Man Utd team news: Player ruled out of West Ham game but defender could return

Manchester United can climb into the top four with a win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match conference call today and he’s provided the latest team news and injury updates as United prepare for their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

The Man Utd boss confirmed that Eric Bailly is expected to miss the West Ham match tomorrow after needing lengthy treatment following a clash of heads with Harry Maguire during Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Bailly was stretchered from the field at Wembley and stayed overnight in a London hospital before being discharged on Monday. The defender wasn’t at United’s training centre yesterday and Solskjaer doesn’t expect him to be available to face the Hammers.

However, there is better news on Maguire as Solskjaer told ManUtd.com that he ‘should be fine’ to start against West Ham after being able to carry on against Chelsea wearing a bandage around his head following the clash with Bailly.

Luke Shaw missed the FA Cup defeat at the weekend due to an ankle injury that he sustained against Southampton recently but the Manchester Evening News says the left-back could be available to take on West Ham.

Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the M.E.N:

“Eric stayed down in London for all the checks, so he’s done all the checks. I didn’t see him yesterday and he’s followed the protocols that are needed. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for this game. I’ve not seen him this morning yet, this is before we meet the players. I think everyone is available apart from that, no other injuries from last week.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Shaw is passed fit to return tomorrow night but Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are certain to miss the game after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the table – level on points with fourth-placed Leicester having played a game less – so they can climb into the top four if they win their game in hand against West Ham.