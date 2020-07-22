[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United can move into the top four with a positive result against West Ham at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept faith with under-fire goalkeeper David De Gea as he keeps his place ahead of Sergio Romero between the sticks. Man Utd revert to a back four with Tim Fosu-Mensah coming in for the rested Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Victor Lindelof starts alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence and Brandon Williams keeps his place on the opposite flank with Luke Shaw still injured. Paul Pogba is recalled to start alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield after being rested for the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

Fred is the man to make way as he joins Scott McTominay among the substitutes this evening. Mason Greenwood is recalled in attack with Daniel James dropping out while Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position for Man Utd.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front and is supported by Marcus Rashford so Odion Ighalo has to settle for a place on the bench once again and he’s joined by Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man Utd

de Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Mata, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, James, Romero, Ighalo, Wan Bissaka, McTominay

West Ham

Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Wilshere, Haller, Masuaku, Randolph, Coventry