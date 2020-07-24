Man Utd team news update: Duo face late tests, 4 players could miss Leicester trip

Manchester United take on Leicester City in their final Premier League game of the season at the King Power on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match conference call today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly.

Shaw had been enjoying an extended run in the first team but has been forced to miss Man Utd’s last three matches in all competitions after suffering an ankle injury during the 2-2 draw with Southampton earlier this month.

The left-back was spotted at United’s Carrington training base on Thursday and Solskjaer says he’ll give the defender every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s trip to the King Power.

Bailly sat out Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening after suffering a head injury following a clash with team-mate Harry Maguire during the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The Ivory Coast international is now training again with the first team and Solskjaer says he will also give assess Bailly’s fitness to see if he can put himself in contention to face Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

The United boss also confirmed that Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain on the sidelines so he could be without four players for this weekend’s showdown if Shaw and Bailly are ruled out.

Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News:

“Axel (Tuanzebe) and Phil (Jones) are out but the others (Shaw and Bailly) I’ll give time to prove their fitness.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka wasn’t risked from the start against West Ham in midweek due to a knock but the right-back replaced Tim Fosu-Mensah at half-time and seemed to come through the second half unscathed so he should be available against Leicester.

Otherwise, Man Utd have a healthy squad to choose from and the likes of Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Fred and Jesse Lingard are all pushing for recalls if Solskjaer want’s to freshen things up.

United head into the final game of the season sitting third in the table – level on points with Chelsea and just one ahead of Leicester – so Solskjaer’s side need a draw to book their place in the Champions League next season.