[Teams] Newcastle vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Liverpool will wrap-up an unforgettable season when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made several changes to his usual starting eleven as he gives some key players a well-earned rest following a long season. Neco Williams comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and he starts alongside regulars Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson with Alisson Becker in goal.

James Milner replaces Fabinho in midfield in what could be his last game in a Liverpool shirt. Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita also start in the middle of the park with Jordan Henderson still recovering from a knee injury.

Klopp has rested his entire front three so Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino drop out. Divock Origi leads the line up front for Liverpool with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino offering support.

Salah, Mane and Firmino are all named on the Liverpool bench along with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Xherdan Shaqiri so Klopp has plenty of options if needed in the second half.

As for Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin will be the main danger-man in attack while Jonjo Shelvey starts against his former club in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose, Ritchie, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Lazaro, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Subs: Darlow, Carroll, Joelinton, Muto, Hayden, Yedlin, Longstaff, Watts, Young.

Liverpool

Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Minamino, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Jones, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Firmino