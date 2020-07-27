Liverpool eyeing swoop for £20m-rated star as Klopp looks to strengthen squad

Liverpool are eyeing a surprise swoop for Leicester City attacker Harvey Barnes as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad this summer, according to the Mirror.

The Reds stormed their way to the Premier League title this season after finishing 18 points ahead of Manchester City but Klopp knows he can’t afford to stand still and he’s on the look-out for a versatile option in attack.

Adam Lallana has left to join Brighton while Xherdan Shaqiri is being tipped to leave Anfield after struggling to establish himself this season so Liverpool could do with a player who can play in midfield and in the final third.

Barnes fits the bill perfectly as he’s comfortable playing across the midfield or in attack and the Mirror claims that Liverpool are now eyeing a summer swoop for the highly-rated Leicester City youngster.

The newspaper says Klopp has been showing a keen interest in Adama Traore but Wolves have so far knocked back their approaches and are under no pressure to sell after qualifying for the Europa League.

Therefore, Liverpool are looking at alternatives and the Mirror says Klopp has identified Barnes as a target after being impressed by his development under Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium this season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Leicester after joining the club as a child and enjoyed loan spells at MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom before breaking into the first team in 2019.

Barnes has now established himself as an important player under Rodgers and provided 7 goals and 9 assists in his 42 appearances this season to help the Foxes finish 5th in the Premier League – narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

Understandably, Leicester will be desperate to hold on to the player and are under no pressure to sell on the cheap as his contract runs until 2024 but the Leicester Mercury suggests that Barnes is valued at around £20m.

That sort of price may appeal to Liverpool as the Reds aren’t expected to be big spenders in the market this summer and Klopp would prefer to buy younger players he can develop rather than splash out on expensive names.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Liverpool formalise their interest but I think Barnes would be an excellent signing as the England ­Under-21 international looks to have a bright future ahead of him and could develop into a real player under Klopp.