Chelsea open formal talks to sign £73m star as Lampard targets triple swoop

Chelsea are confident of signing Kai Havertz after opening talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential £73m deal as Frank Lampard targets three new signings this summer, according to the Guardian.

Havertz has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in German football since breaking into the Leverkusen first team set-up four years ago and he’s amassed 45 goals and 31 assists in his 148 appearances so far.

The 21-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from top clubs throughout Europe but Chelsea have emerged as the clear front-runners for his signature in recent weeks and it seems they’ve now stepped-up their pursuit.

Having secured Champions League qualification at the weekend, the Guardian claims Chelsea have now opened formal talks with Leverkusen and Havertz has informed his club he wants to seal a move to Stamford Bridge.

The newspaper says Leverkusen initially asked for £82m [€90m] but Chelsea are hoping to agree a deal closer to £73m [€80m] including add-ons and have offered Havertz a lucrative five-year contract.

Negotiations are expected to advance over the coming days but the Guardian says Chelsea are confident a deal will eventually be agreed to make Havertz their third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The spending won’t stop there as the newspaper claims Lampard is looking to further strengthen his squad with two more signings with a new goalkeeper and a new left-back on the agenda.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was axed for Sunday’s vital win over Wolves following a disappointing campaign and the report says Chelsea are eyeing Ajax’s Andre Onana and Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak as potential replacements.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri have failed to nail down the left-back position this season and the Guardian says Chelsea have identified Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico as key targets.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like it’s going to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea could have a very impressive squad come the start of next season if they are successful with their plans.

Havertz would be a superb signing as he’s one of the most exciting young attacking midfielders in Europe. If the Blues could also land Oblak and Chilwell then they could have a team capable of challenging for the title next season.