Liverpool expected to complete signing of Spanish star in £27m deal

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Thiago Alcantara and are willing to meet Bayern Munich’s £27m asking price, according to reports via talkSPORT.

Thiago has been hotly tipped to leave Bayern after failing to sign a new contract as he has just one year left on his current deal and the German champions have confirmed they will cash-in rather than risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

The situation has alerted clubs throughout Europa and Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Spanish international with Bild reporting last month the Reds had agreed personal terms with Thiago ahead of a potential switch to Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain then emerged as serious suitors with Thomas Tuchel reportedly keen to lure the 29-year-old to the French capital this summer, however, it looks like Liverpool remains the most likely destination.

According to the newspaper version of Mundo Deportivo, via talkSPORT, Thiago is ‘very likely’ to join Liverpool this summer and the newly-crowned Premier League champions are ready to meet Bayern’s £27m asking price to get a deal over the line.

Jurgen Klopp has just led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years having also won the Champions League last season so understandably he’s relatively content with his squad and isn’t expected to be too busy in the market this summer.

However, the German coach could do with another midfielder after Adam Lallana left to join Brighton while James Milner is coming towards the end of his career and it appears Thiago is the man Klopp wants to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

The Brazilian-born star has been one of the best midfielders in Germany since joining Bayern from Barcelona in 2013 and he’s helped the club win seven Bundesliga titles as well as numerous domestic cups during his time at the Allianz Arena.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but I think Thiago would be an excellent piece of business for Liverpool if they can get the deal done as he would only further enhance their already formidable team ahead of next season.