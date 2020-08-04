Arsenal set to announce signing of South American star after talks with agent

Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of Willian over the coming days after the winger rejected Chelsea’s contract in favour of a three-year deal at the Emirates, according to ESPN Brazil.

Willian has been a central figure at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and the attacker has provided 63 goals and a further 62 assists in 339 appearances to help win 2 Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Europa League.

The Brazilian international has been one of Frank Lampard’s most consistent performers once again this season as he played a key role in Chelsea securing a top four finish in recent weeks.

However, after seven years, Willian’s time in west London looks to be over as he’s out of contract this summer and is set to leave after rejecting Chelsea’s latest offer of a two-year contract extension.

The Guardian claims Arsenal have held extensive talks with Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, about a move to the Emirates and have offered the South American winger a lucrative three-year contract to make the switch across London.

That appears to have swayed his decision as ESPN Brazil are reporting that Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Willian in the coming days after fending off competition from a number of clubs for his signature.

Some Arsenal fans are surprised the club are offering a player who turns 32 next week a three-year deal but Willian has just enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in a Chelsea shirt after contributing 11 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

He’s in terrific shape and clearly doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon so Arsenal should get at least another two top seasons out of him if they can get this proposed signing over the line.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs to add some creativity to his squad and Willian would certainly fit the bill and the fact he can play across the attacking midfield positions means he’ll give the Arsenal boss plenty of options in the final third.

Willian also won’t need any time to adapt to English football and is available on a free transfer so I think he’d actually be a very decent addition to the squad if Arsenal can make him their first signing of the summer.