[Teams] Man Utd vs LASK: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on LASK in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made several changes to his regular starting eleven with a number of key players given a rest, which is understandable given Man Utd hold a 5-0 lead from the first leg.

Sergio Romero comes-in to replace David De Gea in goal while Timothy Fosu-Mensah starts at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the bench. Harry Maguire is partnered by Eric Bailly with Victor Lindelof given the night off while Brandon Williams continues at left-back with Luke Shaw injured.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are named among the Man Utd substitutes while Nemanja Matic is given a complete rest. Scott McTominay and Fred are recalled in the middle of the park while Juan Mata starts in the attacking midfield role.

Jesse Lingard also gets a rare start for Manchester United and Daniel James comes-in on the right-wing with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood dropping out. Anthony Martial is also named on the bench as Odion Ighalo is recalled up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Fred, McTominay, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo

Subs: Grant, Mengi, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Pereira, Fernandes, Greenwood, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Garner, Chong

LASK

Schalger, Andrade, Trauner, Wiesinger, Renner, Michorl, Ranftl, Balic, Raguz, Frieser

Subs: Filipolic, Reiter, Ramsebner, Muller, Haudum, Wostry, Lawal, Sabitzer, Gebauer, Celic