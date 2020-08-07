£20m star demands move to Liverpool after Reds submit opening offer

Jamal Lewis has told Norwich City he wants to join Liverpool this summer after the Reds saw an opening £10m offer rejected on Thursday, according to the Mirror.

The 22-year-old defender is a product of the Norwich youth system and has cemented himself as a first team regular in recent years having made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Northern Ireland international was a rare bright spark during a disappointing campaign that saw Norwich relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League table with just 21 points.

Lewis’s impressive displays at left-back caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool boss has reportedly identified the youngster as the man he wants to offer support to Andrew Robertson next season.

It seems the newly-crowned champions have formalised their interest as The Athletic reported on Thursday afternoon that Liverpool had tabled an opening bid worth £10m that also included a substantial sell-on clause.

The report says Norwich immediately rebuffed the offer and are demanding £20m for Lewis’s signature but it looks like the player is doing all he can to secure a move to Anfield as the Mirror claims Lewis has informed the Canaries he wants to join Liverpool this summer.

According to the newspaper, the two clubs are expected to continue talks over the coming days as the Reds try to thrash out a deal but Norwich are now resigned to losing Lewis and already looking for a replacement.

One possible solution is for Liverpool to include Yasser Larouci in any deal for Lewis as the Mirror claims Norwich are keen on the Frenchman and he’s available for transfer after turning down a new contract at Anfield.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks increasingly likely that Lewis will end up joining Liverpool and he’d be an exciting addition to their squad as he’s one of the most highly-rated young defenders in English football.

Liverpool need competition for Robertson at left-back as James Milner is coming towards the end of his career and Klopp needs a reliable back-up if the Reds are to defend their title and compete in the cups next season.