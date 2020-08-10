24y/o in Liverpool for medical after agreeing personal terms ahead of £12m move

Kostas Tsimikas has agreed personal terms with Liverpool and is on Merseyside to undergo his medical ahead of an £11.75m move from Olympiacos, according to the Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as the German is understandably content with the majority of his squad after Liverpool stormed their way to the Premier League title this season.

However, Klopp is on the look out for another left-back to offer support to Andrew Robertson as Liverpool have been overly-reliant on the Scottish international since he arrived from Hull City in 2017.

The Merseysiders were strongly linked with Jamal Lewis last week but the Mirror claims Liverpool were forced to end their pursuit after Norwich demanded £20m having rejected an opening £10m offer from the newly-crowned champions.

Klopp has wasted no time in turning his attention to alternative targets as ITV says Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards met with Olympiacos chief Lina Souloukou last week to thrash out a deal for Tsimikas.

The Mirror says the 24-year-old has now arrived on Merseyside to undergo his medical and will complete his move to Liverpool on Tuesday after the Reds agreed to pay Olympiacos £11.75m for his signature.

The newspaper says Tsimikas has now agreed personal terms in principal over a long-term contract worth an initial £40,000-a-week but the deal will increase with bonuses.

Tsimikas is therefore set to become Liverpool’s first major signing of the summer window and the Greek international will be an exciting back-up for Robertson down the left side of defence next season.

He’s been a key player for Olympiacos in recent years and provided 7 assists in his 46 appearances in all competitions this season having featured for the Greek outfit in the Champions League and Europa League.

Klopp is now expected to turn his attention to signing a new centre-back following the departure of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg while another central midfielder could also be on the agenda after Adam Lallana joined Brighton.