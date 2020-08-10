[Teams] Man Utd vs Copenhagen: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League quarter-final

Manchester United are in Germany to take on Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that beat LASK in the last-16 with Aaron Wan-Bissaka recalled at right-back meaning Timothy Fosu-Mensah drops to the bench. Eric Bailly keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire while Brandon Williams starts at left-back.

Paul Pogba is given a recall in midfield with Scott McTominay making way while Fred keeps his place in the middle of the park meaning Nemanja Matic must settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes this evening.

Bruno Fernandes comes back into the side with Jesse Lingard making way despite scoring last time out. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are also recalled in attack with Juan Mata and Daniel James dropping to the bench.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front for Manchester United so Odion Ighalo makes way to the bench where he joins Andreas Pereira and Tahith Chong. Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal with David De Gea among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, B.Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Lindelöf, Mengi; Matić, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, Lingard, Chong; Ighalo.

Copenhagen

Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Zeca, Stage; Biel, Wind, Falk; Daramy

Subs: Andersen, Grytebust, Bengtsson, Papagiannopoulos, Bartolec, Oviedo, Mudrazija, Kaufmann, Boving, Hjaelmhof