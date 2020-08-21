Man Utd make late move to hijack Arsenal’s £27m deal after player completes medical

Manchester United have made a late move to try and hijack Arsenal’s proposed £27m deal to sign Gabriel Magalhaes after holding talks with the defender’s representatives, according to Sky Sports News.

Gabriel has become one of the most sought after centre-backs in Europe after enjoying an excellent campaign with Lille that saw him put-in a string of impressive performances to help the club qualify for the Europa League with a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Arsenal appeared to have won the race to sign the talented Brazilian U20 international as The Times claim that Gabriel is on the verge of joining the Gunners after a deal worth up to £27m was agreed with Lille.

Napoli also agreed a fee with the French outfit but Gabriel opted for a move to north London and The Times says the 22-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract after completing his medical with Arsenal on Thursday.

However, there could be a dramatic late twist as Sky Sports claim that Manchester United have made a late attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move after opening talks with Gabriel’s representatives about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Gianluca Di Marzio supports this news as he’s also reporting that Man Utd have made a late approach for Gabriel and the Italian journalist suggests that the player now wants 48 hours to make a final decision over his future.

The Telegraph are another news outlet who are claiming that Gabriel has put the brakes on his proposed move to Arsenal as he expects Manchester United to make a late bid to Lille for his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be in the market for a left-sided centre-back this summer to partner Harry Maguire next season and it appears Gabriel has emerged as a prime transfer target.

However, despite the late interest from Man Utd, Sky Sports claim Arsenal remain firm favourites to sign the South American defender as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The Gunners boss wants to field a new-look defence next season and it seems the Spanish coach is keen for Gabriel to line-up alongside William Saliba after he finally arrived from Saint-Etienne.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Gabriel is expected to make a firm decision over his future by the end of the weekend and it appears Arsenal are still in pole position despite Man Utd’s late move.