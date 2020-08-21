Liverpool to make £13.4m bid after agreeing 4-year contract with key Klopp target

Liverpool are set to table an audacious opening bid worth just £13.4m for Thiago Alcantara after agreeing personal terms over a four-year contract with the Bayern Munich star, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Thiago has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Allianz Arena and is expected to leave Bayern this summer after refusing to sign a new contract having told the German giants he wants a new challenge.

The Spanish international has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months after Jurgen Klopp reportedly identified Thiago as a key transfer target and it appears the Reds are ready to formalise their interest.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claims that Liverpool will open talks with Bayern Munich next week to try and thrash out a deal but are refusing to meet the Bundesliga champions €30m-€35m asking price for the midfielder.

Instead, Schira suggests that Liverpool will open the bidding with an audacious offer worth just £13.4m [€15m] and the Italian claims the Premier League champions have already agreed personal terms with Thiago over a 4-year contract.

He said on Twitter:

Next week talks between #Liverpool and #BayernMunich for #ThiagoAlcantara will officially start. #Reds don’t want to pay €30-35M asking price by Bayern, because Thiago’s contract expires next June. They are preparing a bid of €15M. #LFC agreed personal terms for 4-year contract https://t.co/zElj1ATs8K — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 21, 2020

It would be a sensational piece of business if Liverpool could sign Thiago for just £13.4m as he’s been one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years and he’d be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad.

However, despite the fact that the Italian-born star is in the final year of his contract, I can’t see Bayern accepting Liverpool’s opening offer so the Reds will probably have to up their bid if they want to land the 29-year-old this summer.

Klopp isn’t expected to be busy in the market as he’s relatively content with his squad after Liverpool stormed their way to the title but the Merseysiders could do with another midfielder after Adam Lallana joined Brighton.

Thiago would add a new dimension to the Liverpool midfield if he ends up moving to Anfield and he could form an exciting trio alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson next season, but we’ll have to wait and see whether they can get a deal agreed with Bayern.