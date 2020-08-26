Liverpool set to submit formal offer after holding talks to sign key Klopp target

Liverpool are expected to table a formal offer for Thiago Alcantara after holding private talks with the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to various reports today.

Thiago has just come off the back of another impressive campaign and played a key role in helping Bayern win the Champions League with a virtuoso performance during the 1-0 win over PSG on Sunday night.

However, the Spaniard has just one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and is set to leave this summer after informing the Bundesliga giants that he won’t be signing an extension as he wants a new challenge.

The situation has alerted Liverpool as Thiago has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield after Jurgen Klopp identified him as a key target who would strengthen his Premier League winning squad ahead of the new campaign.

Klopp is relatively content with his side after they stormed their way to their first title in 30 years but midfield is an area Liverpool could improve and the Telegraph claims Gini Wijnaldum could be sold to make room for Thiago’s arrival.

The newspaper says that despite public denials, Liverpool have held private talks with the 29-year-old and Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano told CBS Sports on Sunday that personal terms have already been agreed between the two parties.

If true, then all that remains is to agree a deal with Bayern and the paper version of SportBILD, as per TeamTalk, claims today that Liverpool are set to open formal negotiations with the Champions League holders.

The Spanish outlet suggests that Liverpool will step-up their pursuit of Thiago over the coming days and an opening offer from Liverpool is now expected to be put on the table shortly.

A transfer fee of around £27m-£30m has been mooted in the papers recently and that sounds like a very reasonable price to pay for a player of Thiago’s quality, even in today’s uncertain transfer market.

The Italian born star is one of the best midfield playmakers in the world and would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s side if Liverpool were able to get a deal agreed with Bayern for his signature this summer.

Liverpool are already strong in every department but Thiago would add a new dimension in midfield and I think a trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson would have the perfect balance in the middle of the park.