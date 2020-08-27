Key duo miss out as teenager starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Arsenal

Liverpool take on Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet and will no doubt be a key part of Liverpool team once again this season. He started the friendly against Salzburg on Tuesday so is expected to line-up against Arsenal.

Defence: Liverpool will assess the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold as he’s missed a lot of pre-season but the England international isn’t likely to start this weekend. Instead, Klopp is expected to hand 19-year-old Neco Williams a start at right-back.

Virgil van Dijk was forced off with a cut above his eye during the draw with Salzburg in midweek but he’s expected to be fit to start against Arsenal. Joe Gomez should keep his place alongside the Dutchman as they continue their impressive partnership.

Andrew Robertson started the friendly on Tuesday and he’s set to start at left-back on Saturday but Joel Matip and Ki-Jana Hoever are injury doubts for Liverpool.

Midfield: The Premier League champions will check the fitness of Jordan Henderson ahead of the game but the skipper isn’t likely to be involved as he builds-up his fitness from a knee injury that ended his 2019/20 campaign prematurely.

Therefore, Naby Keita is set to start in midfield along with Fabinho this weekend. Gini Wijnadlum’s future at Anfield has been called into question lately but the Dutchman could start against Arsenal at Wembley.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a knee injury but youngster Curtis Jones should be involved in the squad this weekend along with James Milner and Marko Grujic.

Attack: Klopp fielded virtually his strongest available team against Salzburg on Tuesday with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all starting the friendly match.

There is no reason to think the Liverpool boss will rest any of his preferred front three against Arsenal so I expect the Merseysiders to be at full strength in attack at Wembley.

Divock Origi could miss out but Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot will be options from the bench while youngster Rhian Brewster is expected to feature at some point against Arsenal after scoring twice in midweek.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: