23y/o set for medical after agreeing 5-year contract with Man Utd ahead of £37m move

Donny van de Beek has agreed personal terms over a 5-year contract after Manchester United struck a deal with Ajax to sign the midfielder for an initial £37.5m, according to the Guardian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured a frustrating summer so far having failed to make any significant additions to his squad with United chiefs struggling to agree deals for top targets like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

The Norwegian coach knows he needs to strengthen his ranks if Manchester United are to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City this season as their lack of depth was exposed during the latter stages of the 2019/20 campaign.

It looks like Solskjaer is set to finally get his hands on a new recruit as the Guardian are one of several media outlets claiming that Man Utd are closing-in on the signing of Donny van de Beek.

The newspaper says United have agreed a deal with Ajax worth £37.5m plus add-ons to sign the attacking midfielder this summer following intense negotiations over the weekend.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that van de Beek is now set to undergo his medical with Man Utd after agreeing personal terms over a 5-year contract that will tie him to Old Trafford until 2025.

Van de Beek was left out of the Ajax squad for their friendly win Union Berlin on Sunday and boss Erik ten Hag admitted after the game that the midfielder was set to leave the club after a deal had been agreed for his signature.

The 23-year-old has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona after starring for Ajax over the past few years and he played a key role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

However, United have won the race for his signature and the Guardian suggests that the transfer to Old Trafford should be officially announced by the end of the week once he undergoes his medical tests.

Van de Beek should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in Europe having contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances last season.

The Dutch international is a superb piece of business at just £37.5m – almost half of what Aston Villa are quoting for Grealish – and his arrival will help lighten the load on Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.