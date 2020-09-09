24-year-old star ready to force Arsenal move as Arteta looks to land 6th signing

David Raya is ready to hand in a transfer request to force through a move to Arsenal after Brentford refused to enter negotiations over a potential deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta is on the look-out for another goalkeeper as Emi Martinez is being strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after telling the club he wants regular first team football this season.

Martinez impressed while Bernd Leno was on the sidelines during the second half of last season and the 28-year-old played a key role in Arsenal winning the FA Cup following an excellent display against Chelsea in the final.

However, Arteta’s isn’t prepared to promise Martinez the first team shirt just yet and the Daily Mail says Aston Villa are pushing to sign the Argentinean after submitting a second offer worth around £15m.

Martinez has also rejected Arsenal’s latest contract offer so the Gunners could decide to cash-in while his stock is high but only if they are able to secure a replacement and Raya has emerged as a potential target.

The Athletic reported recently that Arsenal were keen on signing the 24-year-old after he was recommended to Arteta by goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon – who worked with Raya during their time together at Brentford.

The Daily Mail claims that the Spanish stopper has told Brentford he wants to leave as he feels the chance to join Arsenal is an opportunity too good to turn down but so far the Bees have refused to enter negotiations with the Gunners.

The situation has left Raya hugely frustrated and he’s so desperate to make the move happen, the newspaper report says the keeper is ready to hand in a formal transfer request to try and force Brentford’s hand.

It remains to be seen whether that would change the clubs stance but Raya is clearly keen to join Arsenal this summer and he’d act as back-up to Leno is he manages to push through a move to the Emirates.

Raya was part of the Blackburn Rovers youth academy before he moved to Griffin Park so he’d qualify as ‘home grown’ and he played a key role for Brentford last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Arteta could make Raya his sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Willian, Gabriel, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos [loan].