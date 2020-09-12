[Teams] Liverpool vs Leeds Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League title when they welcome newly-promoted Leeds Utd to Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Jordan Henderson is passed fit to start in midfield after recovering from a knee injury. Naby Keita also starts while Gini Wijnaldum gets the nod despite reports linking him with a move this summer. Fabinho is therefore the player to miss out as the Brazilian starts from the bench.

Alisson Becker once again starts in goal while Joe Gomez lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk meaning Joel Matip is among the substitutes. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupy the full-back positions once again for Liverpool.

Klopp has gone with his big-guns in attack as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will once again support Roberto Firmino up front and the trio will be looking to hit the ground running this season.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are among the substitutes this evening while youngster Curtis Jones will also be hoping to feature off the bench for the champions.

As for Leeds, Jack Harrison and England international Kalvin Philips start in midfield while Patrick Bamford leads the line up front for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Subs: Fabinho, Milner, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Matip.

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Strujik, Koch, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Rodrigo, Poveda-Ocampo, Alioski, Roberts, Casilla, Shackleton, Casey