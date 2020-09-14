Liverpool register interest in signing 6ft 2″ star as Klopp looks to strengthen

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach’s defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park, according to Bild via the Daily Mail.

Klopp has been very quiet in the transfer market so far this summer as Konstantinos Tsimikas has been his only major signing with the Greek international arriving from Olympiacos last month.

The Liverpool boss is understandably happy with his squad after they won the Premier League title by a whopping 18 points last season but some fans are calling for the German coach to add to his ranks after they narrowly beat Leeds United 4-3 on the opening weekend of the season.

Central midfield is an area Liverpool have been tipped to strengthen and they’ve been strongly linked with a move for Thiago Alcantara in recent weeks but so far no deal has been agreed for the Bayern Munich star.

It appears Klopp is keeping his options open as the Daily Mail are citing a report from the paper version of Bild that claims Liverpool have now registered their interest in signing Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 6ft 2in defensive midfielder has impressed in Germany since joining Monchengladbach from Young Boys in 2017 and he’s racked up almost 100 appearances for the club over the past three years.

It seems his form has caught the attention of Klopp’s scouts and the report says Monchengladbach are prepared to do business if £37m is put on the table as they are ready to cash-in before he enters the final year of his contract next summer.

Zakaria is a no-nonsense defensive midfielder who is solid on the ball and can fill-in at centre-back if required so he’d be the ideal support for Fabinho if Liverpool end up luring him to Anfield this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but as much as the Switzerland international would be a solid addition to Klopp’s squad, some fans may feel the club should prioritise signing Thiago instead.

The Bayern star is a world class talent and would immediately enhance Liverpool’s starting eleven whereas Zikaria would probably be seen more as a squad player so I think the Reds will still do all they can to land Thiago.