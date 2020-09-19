[Teams] Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign when they entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening [5.30pm kick-off].

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to start David De Gea in goal with Dean Henderson among the substitutes. Tim Fosu-Mensah also gets a start at right-back meaning Aaron Wan-Bissaka is named on the bench this evening.

Luke Shaw starts at right-back for Man Utd while Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four. Eric Bailly is among the subs. Paul Pogba is passed fit to start and he’s joined by Scott McTominay in midfield.

That means summer signing Donny van de Beek must settle for a place on the bench but he’ll be hoping to make his debut in the second half. Daniel James is given the nod on the right-wing after impressing in pre-season so Mason Greenwood misses out for Man Utd.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes offering support in attack while Odion Ighalo and Fred are named among the United substitutes.

As for Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha captains the visitors and he’s joined in the starting eleven by Mamadou Sakho, Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Greenwood, Fred, Ighalo, Henderson, Wan Bissaka, van de Beek.

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Milivojevic, Meyer, Hennessey, Batshuayi, Eze, Inniss, Kelly.