[Teams] Arsenal vs West Ham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the season when they take on West Ham at the Emirates tonight.

Mikel Arteta has given Bukayo Saka a recall with Ainsley Maitland-Niles dropping out while Dani Ceballos comes in for Mohamed Elneny in midfield as the Gunners boss makes two changes from the side that beat Fulham last week.

Bernd Leno once again starts between the sticks with Gabriel, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney lining-up in front of the German international. It means David Luiz is named on the bench after recovering from a neck injury.

Hector Bellerin keeps his place on the right flank while Granit Xhaka lines-up alongside Ceballos in midfield. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to put-in another goal-scoring display in the Arsenal attack while Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front.

Willian enjoyed a superb debut at Craven Cottage last week so the Brazilian summer signing keeps his place meaning Nicolas Pepe has to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio starts in attack while Declan Rice lines-up in midfield. Lukasz Fabianski starts in goal and will face-off against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Macey, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah.

West Ham

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Haller, Johnson, Randolph.