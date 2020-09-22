Liverpool agree £32m deal to sign 22y/o star, personal terms now being discussed

Liverpool are trying to thrash out personal terms with Ismaila Sarri’s agent after agreeing a deal with Watford worth at least £32m to sign the attacker, according to France Football.

Jurgen Klopp has been in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer as he looks to bring in support for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ahead of what will be a gruelling season.

Sarr has been touted in the media as a target for the Premier League champions but any potential deal looked to be off the cards after Liverpool completed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves last week.

However, it looks like Jota’s arrival at Anfield hasn’t ended Liverpool’s interest in Sarr as France Football claims the Reds have agreed a deal with Watford worth at least £32m [€35m] to sign the 22-year-old winger.

The French publication says Liverpool are now in talks with the player’s agent trying to agree personal terms and Sarr’s representatives are requesting an annual salary of around £6m per season.

However, even if terms are agreed, Liverpool could still face a battle to get a deal over the line as France Football claims Sarr could be reluctant to join the champions due to concerns over the amount of regular football he’d play following the arrival of Jota.

The report says Aston Villa are ready to try and hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Sarr and are willing to offer the Senegalese international a key role in their starting eleven if he makes a move to Villa Park instead of Anfield.

Sarr only joined Watford from Rennes last summer but he enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in England having provided 6 goals and a further 6 assists in his 30 appearances.

His form wasn’t enough to prevent Watford from being relegated to the Championship but Sarr looks set for an immediate return to the top flight with Liverpool and Villa battling it out a deal.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but Sarr would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s squad if they could win the race for his signature and he’d provide Klopp with another top class option in the final third.