Liverpool join Man Utd in holding talks over deal to sign £92m-rated attacker

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in holding talks with Barcelona over a potential deal to sign £92m-rated attacker Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to reports.

Dembele was once regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football but has struggled to live up to that tag since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money transfer in 2017.

The Frenchman’s time in Spain has been hampered by a number of injury problems and he was restricted to making just 5 starts in all competitions last season, so Barcelona are now ready to cut their loses.

The situation has seemingly alerted Manchester United as the Daily Record claimed on Tuesday that the Red Devils are in talks with Barca over a potential deal having identified Dembele as an alternative target to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The newspaper says United would prefer a simple one-year loan deal but Barca are wanting at least an obligation to buy clause including in any loan deal or ideally a straight sale with the Catalans valuing Dembele at £92m [€100m].

However, it looks like Man Utd face stiff competition as France Football claims the Premier League champions are also in negotiations with Barcelona over a possible deal to sign Dembele this summer.

Once again, the French outlet says Liverpool are looking to sign the 23-year-old on a season long loan with Jurgen Klopp keen to lure Dembele to Anfield despite signing attacker Diogo Joto from Wolves this month.

Jota was signed to support the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season but the report suggests that Klopp still wants to further strengthen his forward line ahead of a gruelling campaign.

France Football claims that Ronald Koeman wants to keep Dembele at the Nou Camp this season but the Daily Record suggests that Barcelona chiefs are willing to offload the attacker to help ease financial issues at the club as they look to cut 30% of their wage bill.

We’ll have to wait and see how negotiations progress over the coming days but I highly doubt we’ll see Liverpool or United agree to pay anywhere near £92m for Dembele so Barcelona are either going to have to lower their demands or accept an initial loan deal.

Dembele has had his injury problems over the past few years but he would be a superb signing for Liverpool or United if they could keep him fit, so it could be a shrewd piece of business if either club was able to land him on loan.