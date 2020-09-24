Liverpool tying to land dream signing this summer, deal will cost at least £64m

Liverpool are still trying to sign ‘dream’ target Kadidou Koulibaly and hope to use Sadio Mane to land the £64m-rated Napoli star ahead of Manchester City, according to Le Parisien.

Koulibaly has been one of the best centre-back’s in European football since joining Napoli in 2014 with the powerful defender putting in a number of dominating performances over the past few seasons.

The 29-year-old has regularly been linked with a big-money move to England and Manchester City are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the Senegalese international.

Pep Guardiola has needed a top class centre-back ever since Vincent Kompany left the club and Le Parisien claims City have agreed personal terms with Koulibaly over a deal worth around £9m-per season.

However, a fee is yet to be agreed with Napoli and negotiations between the two clubs have proven difficult due to strained relations after the Serie A club sold Jorginho to Chelsea instead of City in 2018.

The situation could work in Liverpool’s favour as Le Parisien claims the Reds are still trying to sign Koulibaly with Jurgen Klopp desperate to land his ‘dream’ signing to pair him alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The French outlet says Liverpool have asked Sadio Mane to try and convince his compatriot to join him at Anfield as the Premier League champions look to beat rivals Man City to Koulibaly’s signature this summer.

Any deal won’t come cheap as Le Parisien suggests that Napoli want at least £64m [€70m] for the player and may demand up to £73m [€80m] but in a further boost to Liverpool, the report says PSG aren’t serious contenders for Koulibaly.

Napoli have confirmed they are open to cashing-in on the Senegal star this summer if a club meets their asking price but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will stump up the required cash to get a deal done.

Let’s wait for further developments but Koulibaly would be a superb signing if Liverpool could pull it off and make him their fourth major signing following the arrivals of Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimkias and Diogo Jota.