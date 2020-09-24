[Teams] Lincoln City vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for League Cup clash

Liverpool take on Lincoln City in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Sincil Bank Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made a number of changes from the side that beat Chelsea last time out with Adrian coming in to replace Alisson Becker between the sticks. Neco Williams is also recalled at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping to the bench.

Rhys Williams makes his first team debut as he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four with Fabinho named among the substitutes. Andrew Robertson is given a rest with Kostas Tsimikas making his first competitive start for Liverpool.

Marko Grujic starts in midfield along with youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott so Naby Keita drops to the bench. Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum aren’t involved in the matchday squad.

Liverpool have rested their big-guns in attack with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all given a breather. Xherdan Shaqiri is given a recall and he starts along with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s latest new signing Diogo Jota is on the bench so he’ll be hoping to make his debut at some point this evening while Harry Wilson is also named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Lincoln

Palmer, Bradley, Montsma, Eyoma, Melbourne, Bridcutt, Edun, Jones, Grant, Anderson, Scully.

Subs: Ross, Jackson, McGradles, Howarth, Roughan, Archibald, Hopper

Liverpool

Adrian, N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Grujic, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Keita, Jota, Wilson, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg.