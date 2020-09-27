[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Newcastle United to North London this afternoon looking to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Jose Mourinho has made changes from the side that beat Shkendija in the Europa League on Thursday night with Hugo Lloris recalled in goal meaning Joe Hart drops out. Ben Davies keeps his place at left-back so Sergio Reguilon must wait to make his debut while Matt Doherty returns at right-back.

Davinson Sanchez keeps his place at centre-back but Eric Dier is recalled with Toby Alderweireld making way. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recovered from a knock to return in midfield with Tanguy Ndombele only named among the Tottenham substitutes this afternoon.

Harry Winks starts once again as Giovani Lo Celso is recalled so Dele Alli drops out of the matchday squad. Lucas Moura and Harry Kane are given recalls by Mourinho as they join Hueng-min Son in attack.

Steven Bergwijn drops to the bench while Erik Lamela also makes way despite getting on the score-sheet in midweek. Moussa Sissoko also has to settle for a place among the subs for Spurs yet again.

As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson leads the line up front for the visitors while Joelinton supports him in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son

Subs: Reguilon, Alderweireld, Lamela, Hart, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Ndombele

Newcastle

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Carroll, Lewis, Krafth, Yedlin, Murphy, Gillespie, Sean Longstaff