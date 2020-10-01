[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield this evening for the second time in four days as they battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has made several changes from the side that started the Premier League clash on Monday night as Adrian comes in to replace Alisson in goal. Neco Williama and Rhys Williams join Virgil van Dijk and James Milner in defence with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson on the bench.

Curtis Jones and Harry Wilson both get chances to impress while Liverpool have opted to start Mohamed Salah in attack along with Diogo Jota – who makes his full debut. Takumi Minamino also starts with the likes of Fabinho, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott on the bench.

Mikel Arteta has also rotated his squad with Gabriel coming in alongside Rob Holding so David Luiz drops to the bench. Cedric Soares replaces Hector Bellerin on the right while Sead Kolasinac comes in for Kieran Tierney.

Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock join Granit Xhaka in midfield for Arsenal with Mohamed Elneny named among the substitutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian get a rest so Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe start in attack.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front for Arsenal with Alexandre Lacazette on the bench alongside Reiss Nelson.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Adrian, N. Williams, R. Williams, Van Dijk, Milner, Grujic, Jones, Wilson, Salah, Jota, Minamino.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Robertson, Origi, Elliott

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Willock, Xhaka, Pepe, Nketiah, Saka

Subs: Runarsson, David Luiz, Tierney, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Lacazette