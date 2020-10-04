[Teams] Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup win over Liverpool when they take on Sheffield United at the Emirates this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has freshened things up from the side that drew at Anfield on Thursday night with Granit Xhaka given a rest so Mohamed Elneny joins Dani Ceballos in midfield. David Luiz is recalled to start in defence along with Gabriel meaning Rob Holding makes way.

Kieran Tierney also starts along with Hector Bellerin so Cedric Soares makes way while there is no place for Sead Kolasinac in the Arsenal matchday squad amid reports he’s set for a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is named on the bench with Bukayo Saka starting from the left flank. Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front for the hosts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back into the Arsenal side after being rested for the Liverpool game last time out while Willian starts on the right side of attack. Nicolas Pepe is therefore dropped to the bench along with Joe Willock.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Gabriel, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Subs: Runarsson, Holding, Xhaka, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Lacazette.

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Burke

Subs: Foderingham, Fleck, McBurnie, Sharp, Lowe, Ampadu, Norwood.