[Photos] Alex Telles all smiles as he poses in Man Utd shirt after completing move

Alex Telles has been modelling the new Manchester United kits after completing a £15m deadline day move from Porto.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer endured a frustrating summer transfer window as he missed out on a number of key targets and it looked as though he may not get the new left-back he wanted after Sergio Reguilon joined Tottenham.

Telles was identified as an alternative target but negotiations with Porto proved difficult as Man Utd pushed for a cut-price deal due to the fact the player was in the final year of his contract at the Estádio do Dragão.

Porto were initially demanding in excess of £20m but they eventually lower their demands and the Independent says United ended up agreeing a deal worth an initial £13.6m plus £1.8m in add-ons meaning they could end up paying £15.4m.

Telles flew-in to the UK on deadline day to undergo his medical and finalise his move with the club announcing his arrival on ManUtd.com late last night after the South American signed a four year contract with the option of another year.

The Brazilian international has now been posing for photos in the latest Manchester United kits and the left-back looked delighted as he prepares to start a new life here in the Premier League.

Telles has a reputation as one of the best attacking left-backs in Europe as he scored 13 goals and provided a further 12 assists for Porto last season so he’ll certainly give United a real threat down the flank.

Luke Shaw’s position is now under serious threat and he did himself no favours following a horror-show performance during Man Utd’s humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

It was a busy deadline day in Manchester as United also snapped-up prolific striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer while deals were agreed for highly-rated young attackers Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri.

Here are some more photos of Telles courtesy of ManUtd.com.