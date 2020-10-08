Liverpool & Man Utd to do-battle over cut-price £36m deal to sign 21-year-old star

Liverpool and Manchester United will do-battle over a cut-price £36m deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano next summer, according to reports via the Metro.

Upamecano has developed into one of the best central defenders in European football since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 and he’s become an integral part of Julian Nagelsmann’s side at the Red Bull Arena.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent months after impressing in the Bundesliga but a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window as nobody met his £54m release clause.

Upamecano was in the final year of his contract so would have been available on a free transfer next summer but he ended up signing a new deal with Leipzig that ties him to the club until 2023.

However, the Metro says the deal includes a new release clause that will allow the Frenchman to leave for just £36m next summer. Such a fee will be a bargain for a player of his quality but the clause ensures Leipzig will still get a decent price for a player that would have otherwise left for nothing.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as the Metro are citing a report from the paper version of Sport BILD that claims Liverpool and Manchester United will go head-to-head to sign Upamecano next summer.

Liverpool failed to bring in a replacement for Dejan Lovren during the recent window after he left to join Zenit St Petersberg and it looks like Jurgen Klopp may have been saving his money to try and land Upamecano next year.

Joe Gomez is a promising young defender as well but Upamecano has the potential to become a truly world class talent and would be an excellent partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Man Utd were widely criticised for not signing a top class centre-back during the summer as they’ve struggled at the back for some time and their issues were once again highlighted after losing 6-1 to Tottenham last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with a player of Upamecano’s quality to shore things up but it looks like United will face stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature next summer.

Leipzig appear resigned to losing the French international in 2021 as they’ve already signed his replacement after snapping up Josko Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb. The 18-year-old will spend this season on loan back in Croatia before linking up with Leipzig next summer.