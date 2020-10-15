Key trio to return as Klopp makes 3 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton

Liverpool get back to action after the international break when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury so Adrian is set to continue in goal despite his horror-show display during Liverpool’s humiliating 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Defence: Liverpool will want to put that performance at Villa Park two weeks ago firmly behind them so Klopp will be looking for a much-improved display from his back four against Everton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t himself against Villa and neither was van Dijk but the duo should keep their places this weekend while Andy Robertson is expected to once again start at left-back.

Joe Gomez is the man set to partner van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence as Joel Matip isn’t fully fit yet so youngster Neco Williams could keep his place on the bench at Goodison Park.

Midfield: The Premier League champions will welcome summer signing Thiago Alcantara back into the squad after he missed the Villa game having tested positive for Covid-19. The Spaniard has been given the all-clear and could make his full debut for Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson is expected to be recalled in midfield after returning to full fitness so he could form a new-look partnership alongside Thiago with Fabinho sitting behind in the defensive midfield role.

That means Georginio Wijnaldum may drop to the bench along with Naby Keita while James Milner and Curtis Jones will also hope to be in the squad so Klopp has plenty of options in midfield.

Attack: Liverpool will welcome another key player back into the squad at Everton as Sadio Mane is available after completing his self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19. The Senegalese international should return on the left flank with Diogo Joto making way.

Mohamed Salah was able to recharge his batteries during the international break having not linked-up with the Egypt squad so he’ll be fresh to start on the right wing this weekend.

Roberto Firmino should once again lead the line up front for Liverpool so Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino will have to settle for places among the substitutes against Everton.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: