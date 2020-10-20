Key trio ruled out as Klopp makes 3 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Ajax

Liverpool start their Champions League campaign when they take on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is making good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury but the Brazilian is still missing for this game so Adrian will continue to deputise between the sticks.

Defence: Liverpool have major problems in central defence as Virgil van Dijk is facing several months on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury that he sustained during the draw at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

To compound matters, Joel Matip hasn’t travelled to Holland after picking up a knock at Goodison Park so Klopp has limited options. Joe Gomez is certain to start against Ajax and Fabinho is expected to drop back into defence. Youngster Neco Williams will act as cover from the bench.

Thankfully Liverpool have no such problems in the full-back department as Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start at right-back while Andrew Robertson should keep his place on the left side of the back four.

Midfield: Liverpool will also be without a key player in midfield as Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out after being injured following a reckless challenge from Richarlison at the weekend. The issue isn’t thought to be serious but Klopp isn’t risking the Spaniard.

With Fabinho expected to start in defence, Jordan Henderson could start in the holding midfield role against Ajax with Georginio Wijnaldum recalled in the middle of the park.

Naby Keita is back in contention after returning to full training following his positive Covid test so he could come in to the midfield with James Milner having to settle for a place on the bench.

Attack: Liverpool have no selection issues in attack so Klopp is likely to go with his preferred front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for this Champions League opener.

Diogo Joto is pushing for a start but the summer signing may have to make-do with a place among the substitutes along with Takumi Minamino.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: