Liverpool suffer major blow as Ornstein offers update on Virgil van Dijk’s injury

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow as Virgil van Dijk’s injury is worse than first feared with the damage going beyond his ACL, according to David Ornstein via the Express.

Van Dijk was forced off during the opening stages of Liverpool’s controversial 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon after being on the wrong end of a shocking challenge by Jordan Pickford.

The Everton goalkeeper flew in to van Dijk and took out the Liverpool defender at the knee on his standing leg but escaped punishment after neither the referee or VAR decided it was a red card offence.

Van Dijk was replaced by Joe Gomez and Liverpool confirmed earlier this week that the Dutch international was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as surgery was required to repair a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

That news was bad enough, however, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now dropped a bombshell after claiming that van Dijk’s injury is actually worse than first feared as the damage ‘extends beyond the ACL’.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ornstein said that while the news is not yet confirmed by Liverpool, it looks highly unlikely that van Dijk will play again this season.

Ornstein is quoted by the Express as saying:

“It’s my understanding, and it’s not official, that the damage to Virgil van Dijk’s right knee is worse than initially feared, and that It extends beyond the ACL. “I’m no medical expert, so it’s unfair to speculate further or give any more detail, but I wanted to pass it on. It does indicate that we won’t see Van Dijk on a pitch until next season. “He will now undergo surgery – exactly when, we don’t know. That’s a decision for Van Dijk and those around him. “Through Liverpool and the Dutch national team, they’ll have access to some of the best medics in the world, plenty of options. I’m sure he’s in perfectly good hands.”

If this news proves accurate, then it will come as a big blow to Liverpool as van Dijk is a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven and it sounds like he’ll be without his centre-back for the rest of the campaign, at least.

The Dutch national team will also be keeping a close eye on the situation as van Dijk may be facing a race against time to recover from the injury in order to be available for the European Championships next June.

Klopp may now be forced to dip into the transfer market to buy a replacement for van Dijk in January as he’s low on centre-back options having failed to sign a replacement for Dejan Lovren in the summer.

Joel Matip is also carrying a knock which has ruled him out of tonight’s Champions League trip to Ajax so midfielder Fabinho is expected to start alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of defence.