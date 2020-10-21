[Teams] Ajax vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool begin their Champions League group stage campaign when they take on Ajax in Amsterdam this evening.

Jurgen Klopp is without Virgil van Dijk after the defender was ruled out for several months with a serious knee injury while Joel Matip hasn’t made the trip to Holland after picking up a knock at the weekend. Therefore, midfielder Fabinho drops into defence to start alongside Joe Gomez.

Youngster Curtis Jones is handed a start in midfield as Naby Keita has been left on Merseyside as a precaution. Jones lines-up alongside Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner in midfield with Jordan Henderson named on the bench.

Adrian continues to deputise for Alisson Becker in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson occupy the full-back positions once again. Rhys and Neco Williams are defensive options from the bench for Liverpool.

Klopp has gone with his big-guns in attack as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane support Roberto Firmino up front so Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Joto and Takumi Minamino are options from the subs bench.

As for Ajax, Dustan Tadic starts in attack along with David Neres while the highly-rated Ryan Gravenberch also starts in mdifield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Ajax

Onana, Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico, Klaassen, Kudus, Martinez, Gravenberch, Tadic, Neres

Subs: Stekelenburg, Kotarski, Alvarez, Klaiber, Huntelaar, Promes, Ekkelenkamp, Labyad, Traore

Liverpool

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Henderson, Minamino, Jota, Shaqiri, Origi, R. Williams, N. Williams, Cain