[Teams] Tottenham vs LASK: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

The Europa League group phase starts this evening and Tottenham will begin their campaign against Austrian side LASK at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho has made several changes from the side that drew with West Ham in the Premier League last weekend with Joe Hart replacing Hugo Lloris in goal. Ben Davies comes in for Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the back four with Davinson Sanchez keeping his place.

Sergio Reguilon keeps his place at left-back with Matt Doherty replacing Serge Aurier on the opposite flank. Harry Winks is given a recall to start in the middle of midfield for Tottenham this evening with Moussa Sissoko dropping to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts once again but Tanguy Ndombele is given a rest while Giovani Lo Celso returns to the squad after recovering from injury. Erik Lamela comes into the Spurs attack along with Lucas Moura so Steven Bergwijn and Hueng-min Son are rested.

Harry Kane is also dropped to the bench with Carlos Vinicius given his full debut up front. Gareth Bale is also handed his second debut for Tottenham so the Welshman will be looking to impress in north London.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies (C), Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lamela, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius

Subs: Lloris, Austin, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sissoko, Ndombele, Clarke, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

LASK

Schlager, Andrade, Trauner, Wiesinger, Renner, Michorl, Holland, Ranftl, Balic, Gruber, Raguz

Subs: Filipolic, Eggestein, Ramsebner, Potzmann, Madsen, Cheberko, Lawal, Goiginger, Grgic, Gebauer.