Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms triple injury blow ahead of Midtjylland clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are expected to miss their Champions League clash against FC Midtjylland on Tuesday night.

The Reds manager admitted that the past week wasn’t the best for the club as they were coming to terms with life after Virgil van Dijk’s injury. It was a case of showing spirit, and Liverpool did show great resilience in grinding out two positive results against Ajax and Sheffield United.

The injury concern at the back was exacerbated after Joel Matip fell prey to health issues. He was absent in the last two games and Klopp has confirmed the centre-back is set to miss out at Anfield tomorrow.

Thiago suffered an injury thanks to a mistimed tackle by Richarlison in the 2-2 Merseyside derby. The Spaniard didn’t feature in the last two games, and although he’s anaged to return to training, Klopp feels he ‘probably’ will not be ready for the clash on Tuesday.

However, it won’t be long before the former Bayern Munich midfielder takes to the pitch again as Klopp has hinted that Thiago needs just a few more days to build-up his fitness and get himself back in contention.

Naby Keita is also unlikely to feature against Midtjylland owing to fitness issues. The 25-year-old hasn’t played since before the international break and it appears the midfielder is still not ready to return.

When asked if anybody will return tomorrow, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Not as far as I know… nobody told me yet. I don’t know exactly, probably nobody added but we didn’t lose anybody as well.”

The Reds manager added when asked about Keita, Thiago and Matip featuring:

“Don’t think so. It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days. For tomorrow night, they probably will not be ready.”

Summer signing Kostas Tsimikas and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long term absentees for the Premier League champions so Klopp is set to be without at least six players against Midtjylland.

With Matip joining van Dijk on the sidelines yet again, Klopp doesn’t have enough backup options in defence, which means Fabinho is set to continue alongside Joe Gomez at the back.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable in defence during recent games but the Premier League champions still manage to find a way to win. Klopp expects Midtjylland to throw a strong challenge but the Reds probably have enough depth and quality to see off their opponent with ease.