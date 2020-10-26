Match Previews
[Teams] Burnley vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight [8pm kick-off]. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight [8pm kick-off].
Jose Mourinho has rotated his squad once more with a number of changes from the side that beat LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is among those recalled with Joe Hart dropping out while Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier return in defence with Davinson Sanchez missing out.
Ben Davies moves to left-back so Sergio Reguilon makes way while Matt Doherty keeps his place at right-back for Spurs. Moussa Sissoko comes into the midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele so Harry Winks and Erik Lamela drop out.
Harry Kane returns to lead the Tottenham attack after being rested in midweek so Carlos Vinicius must settle for a place among the substitutes despite impressing in the Europa League victory last time out.
Hueng-min Son is also recalled while Lucas Moura keeps his place in the Tottenham front three so Gareth Bale is the man who makes way. Giovani Lo Celso is on the bench along with Joe Rondon.
As for Burnley, Chris Wood joins Ashley Barnes in attack with Dwight McNeil and Ashley Westwood lining-up in midfield.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Burnley
Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.
Subs: Brady, Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Rodriguez, Vydra, Dunne, Benson
Tottenham
Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane.
Subs: Reguilon, Bale, Lamela, Hart, Rodon, Lo Celso, Vinicius
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 47 mins ago
Man Utd targeting moves to sign £176m duo as Solskjaer plots audacious double swoop
Manchester United are still targeting moves to sign Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland despite...
-
Liverpool/ 1 hour ago
19y/o starts as Klopp makes 4 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Midtjylland
Liverpool will play host to Danish outfit FC Midtjylland in the second Champions League...