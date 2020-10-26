[Teams] Burnley vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight [8pm kick-off].

Jose Mourinho has rotated his squad once more with a number of changes from the side that beat LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is among those recalled with Joe Hart dropping out while Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier return in defence with Davinson Sanchez missing out.

Ben Davies moves to left-back so Sergio Reguilon makes way while Matt Doherty keeps his place at right-back for Spurs. Moussa Sissoko comes into the midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele so Harry Winks and Erik Lamela drop out.

Harry Kane returns to lead the Tottenham attack after being rested in midweek so Carlos Vinicius must settle for a place among the substitutes despite impressing in the Europa League victory last time out.

Hueng-min Son is also recalled while Lucas Moura keeps his place in the Tottenham front three so Gareth Bale is the man who makes way. Giovani Lo Celso is on the bench along with Joe Rondon.

As for Burnley, Chris Wood joins Ashley Barnes in attack with Dwight McNeil and Ashley Westwood lining-up in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Subs: Brady, Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Rodriguez, Vydra, Dunne, Benson

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Reguilon, Bale, Lamela, Hart, Rodon, Lo Celso, Vinicius