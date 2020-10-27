Man Utd team news update: Positive news for Red Devils but duo to miss Leipzig game

Manchester United continue their Champions League group stage campaign when they welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a full team news and injury update.

The Norwegian coach revealed some positive news after confirming that Man Utd have no fresh injury concerns to contend with following their 0-0 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

It means Mason Greenwood will be in contention after making his return with a late substitute appearance at the weekend while summer signing Edinson Cavani is also available after making his debut off the bench last time out.

In a further boost, Anthony Martial is set to return for United having missed the Chelsea game due to his domestic suspension while Alex Telles and Axel Tuanzebe could be recalled after not being involved at the weekend.

Solskjaer says he has the same group of players available to face Leipzig which suggests Jesse Lingard remains on the sidelines while Eric Bailly has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a muscle issue.

The United boss told ManUtd.com:

“It’s more or less the same squad. There are a couple of doubts, as you normally have after a weekend game, a tight game as we had against Chelsea. I think we’ve more or less the same squad.”

So the Manchester United squad is in great shape heading into tomorrow’s crucial Group H clash at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has several important selection headaches to deal with.

Telles and Tuanzebe impressed during the win over Paris Saint-Germain last week so could be recalled in defence tomorrow while Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Greenwood and Nemanja Matic are also pushing for recalls.

United are well positioned in the group after their impressive win in Paris last week and they can take control of Group H with victory over Leipzig on Wednesday night.