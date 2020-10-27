[Teams] Liverpool vs Midtjylland: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool continue their Champions League group stage campaign when they take on Midtjylland at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has freshened things up with a number of key players given a well earned rest. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all left on the bench with Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino recalled in attack while Divock Origi leads the line up front.

Liverpool go with a midfield of Jordan Henderson and James Milner tonight so Gini Wijnaldum is named among the substitutes along with youngster Curtis Jones. Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara have failed to prove their fitness so aren’t involved in the matchday squad.

Obviously the Reds will continue to be without Virgil van Dijk so Fabinho lines-up alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of the Liverpool defence as Joel Matip isn’t ready to return from injury just yet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions with youngsters Rhys and Neco Williams on the bench while Alisson Becker retains the gloves in goal with Adrian among the subs.

As for the visitors, Sory Kaba starts in attack with Pinoe Sisto and Awer Mabil offering support. Danish U21 international Anders Dreyer also starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jones, R Williams, Cain, N Williams, Kelleher.

Midtjylland

Andersen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba.

Subs: Cools, Ferreira, Kraev, James, Vibe, Ottesen, Pfeiffer, Anderson, Madsen, Dyhr, Isaksen, Thorsen