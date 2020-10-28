Klopp offers latest after Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow + Matip/Henderson update

Liverpool are sweating over Fabinho’s fitness after the midfielder was forced off during Tuesday’s night’s win over FC Midtjylland plus Jurgen Klopp offers updates on Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson.

Fabinho once again started alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of the Liverpool defence as the Brazilian international has been asked to fill-in after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with a serious knee injury that he suffered against Everton.

However, the 27-year-old pulled up midway through the first half of the Champions League group stage clash after suffering a muscle injury and after receiving treatment from the medical team, Fabinho was replaced by Rhys Williams in the 29th minute.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory over Midtjylland at Anfield last night, Klopp told reporters they will assess Fabinho’s muscle issue and should know the full extent of the problem today.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Fab, I don’t know. Muscle injuries are like this, you get the result tomorrow morning probably, we have to wait for that.”

Liverpool will be praying for positive news as the last thing they need is Fabinho being sidelined for any lengthy period of time as it would leave Klopp extremely vulnerable in defence with Matip also unavailable.

The Cameroonian international has started just one game all season and hasn’t featured since picking up a knock against Everton earlier this month, and Klopp has suggested he won’t rush the player back, despite his problems in defence.

When asked if Matip will be available to face West Ham on Saturday, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“I don’t know, we have to see. Look, if it would be only one game we play, if it was the last game of the season, I think we could make probably one or the other fit for one game – but we play three days later again and we need players again. “The players who are now injured, we cannot use them on the first day of being fit again – or not injured anymore. They need a proper build-up for the rest of the season and that’s what we try. “It is this juggle all the time between the fit players – how much can they play still? – and when we can use the others again? “We are really interested in that fact so you can imagine we try everything to make everybody fit as quickly as possible.”

Henderson was replaced at half-time against Midtjylland on Tuesday night sparking fears he picked up a knock but Klopp insists the decision was pre-planned as he tries to protect his players during this busy period.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“First, Hendo said at half-time he wants to play on. Before the game I’d decided already we have to share it – 45 and 45 – and all the rest would have been ridiculous. “Hendo said at half-time, ‘No, boss, I can go on’ and then in these moments you have to be strong to yourself because I didn’t want to lose him, actually. “We made the change, Gini did really well and for both I think it helped that they played only 45.”

Liverpool head into the weekend action sitting level on points with Everton at the top of the table so they’ll be looking to cement that position with another victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.