Arsenal confirm injury boost but fresh blow means 5 players miss Dundalk game

Arsenal are back in Europa League action when they welcome Dundalk to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com that confirmed a fresh blow with the news that David Luiz has been ruled out with a thigh injury that he sustained against Leicester City.

The Brazilian limped off shortly after half-time and Arsenal have now revealed Luiz will miss the visit of Dundalk while he’s also considered a doubt for the trip to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

His absence leaves Mikel Arteta short of options at the back as Rob Holding remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury – although the centre-back is making good progress and is due to resume full training next week.

Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are also still on the sidelines while Gabriel Martinelli is working his way back from a serious knee injury so Arsenal will be without five players for the Europa League clash with Dundalk.

However, there was some positive news as Arsenal confirmed that Willian is once again available for selection after overcoming a calf issue that’s kept him out of the past two matches.

The update on Arsenal.com said:

Rob Holding

Right hamstring. Sustained hamstring strain during the warm-up at Manchester City on October 17. Rob has progressed well and is aiming to be back in full training within the next week. David Luiz

Left thigh. Sustained slight thigh issue during Sunday’s match. Will miss Thursday’s match and is being assessed ahead of our match at Manchester United. Willian

Right calf. Slight calf issue. Back in full training and available for selection.

With Luiz, Mari, Holding and Chambers unavailable and Sokratis and William Saliba not eligible for selection, Shkodran Mustafi is expected to start tomorrow evening alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

The club also provided updates on the long-term injury absentees and Chambers is edging closer to returning to full fitness from a knee injury while Mari is expected to resume full training after the upcoming November international break.

Martinelli has been stepping up his recovery from a knee ligament injury that he sustained back in June and the Brazilian attacker is hoping to be back in full training before the end of the year.

Arsenal head into tomorrow’s match against Dundalk looking to make it two wins from two games after edging out Rapid Vienna 2-1 last week so they can take control of Group B with another victory on Thursday.