[Teams] Antwerp vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Tottenham Hotspur will face Royal Antwerp in Belgium this evening in the Europa League group stages.
Jose Mourinho has freshen up his squad with Serge Aurier recalled to start at right-back meaning Matt Doherty drops out while Sergio Reguilon returns at left-back. Ben Davies moves into the middle of the back four alongside the recalled Davinson Sanchez so Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier are rested.
Tottenham line-up with Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield with Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele dropping to the bench this evening.
Obviously Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son are given a well-earned rest as they drop out along with Lucas Moura. Carlos Vinicius leads the line up front with Steven Bergwijn in support while Gareth Bale gets another chance to impress in the Tottenham attack.
Hugo Lloris retains the gloves inbetween the sticks so Joe Hart has to settle for a place among the substitutes while Erik Lamela is also on the bench for the visitors.
As for Antwerp, former Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani starts up front with Lior Refaelov offering support.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Antwerp
Butez; Seck, Gelin, De Laet; Miyoshi, Haroun, Hongla, Juklerod; Gerkens, Mbokani, Refaelov
Subs: Beiranvand, Verstraete, Boya, Benavente, Ampomah, Ulineia Buta
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Dele, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Bale, Vinicius
Subs: Hart, Doherty, Alderweireld, Cirkin, Clarke, White, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane
