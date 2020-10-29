Liverpool handed major injury boost as scan results are revealed

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as scan results have shown Fabinho’s hamstring injury isn’t as bad as first feared, according to the Mirror.

The Brazilian midfielder has been filling-in for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s back four in recent games after the Dutch international was ruled out for an extended period of time with a knee ligament injury.

Fabinho once again lined-up alongside Joe Gomez for Liverpool’s Champions League group stage clash with Midtjylland on Tuesday night but limped off during the opening stages of the game after pulling up clutching his hamstring.

After receiving treatment on the sidelines, the 27-year-old was replaced by Rhys Williams in the first half and the initial fear was Fabinho had sustained a serious hamstring injury which would rule him out for a prolonged period.

The Mirror suggests that a grade-three tear would have left Fabinho facing up to six months out, which would have been an absolute nightmare for Jurgen Klopp, especially as van Dijk isn’t expected to play again this season.

However, Fabinho underwent a scan on Wednesday afternoon to discover the extent of his problem and Liverpool have been handed a major boost as the newspaper says the midfielders injury is only a grade one or two.

Obviously Fabinho will miss Saturday’s clash with West Ham and the Champions League trip to Atalanta next week while he’s unlikely to be fit for the huge Premier League clash with Manchester City on November 8th.

However, according to the Mirror, the South American could be available for selection again straight after next months international break when Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield.

Losing Fabinho for three big games is frustrating for the Premier League champions but it will come as a huge relief to Liverpool that he’s not facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Klopp still has a selection headache against West Ham on Saturday as Joel Matip isn’t expected to return as he’s only just returned to training this week having missed Liverpool’s last four matches.

Rhys Williams replaced Fabinho against Midtjylland on Tuesday night so could start alongside Joe Gomez against the Hammers – although 23-year-old Nat Phillips may also be in Klopp’s thoughts.